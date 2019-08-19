Northants bands do county proud at Bloodstock festival

Krysthla and Raging Speedhorn were both flying the flag for Northamptonshrie at the Bloodstock Festival earlier this month.

Krysthla opened the festival’s main stage on the Saturday, with Raging Speedhorn main support on the Sophie Lancaster stage on the Friday night.

Both played in front of thousands who attended the annual rock and metal festival in Derbyshire.

Carl Davis, bassist in Krysthla, said: “It was awesome. To see that many people was amazing.

“It was a little surreal as it’s something we’ve worked towards for so long, but it felt totally natural up there.

“The crowd was amazing, we were scheduled to be in the signing tent only an hour after the set ended, so once we were loaded out we headed straight there.

“We were honestly amazed by the number of people that queued and brought their merch, Krysthla albums and programmes for us to sign.

“We made sure we had a quick chat and photo if they wanted with everyone.”

Krysthla opened the main stage which later saw sets by Cancer Bats, The Wildhearts, Cradle Of Filth and Anthrax.

The show came days before the release of their third album, Worldwide Negative which has received rave reviews from across the music press.

Davis added: “We’ve got a lot of UK dates coming up, the closest to Northampton is probably the O2 in Leicester where we play with Napalm Death and Memoriam next month.

“We’ve then got some shows around England and a short run of shows up in Scotland and moving into next year there’s HRH metal at the O2 in Birmingham to look forward to.”

Worldwide Negative is out now via Plastic Head. For more details, visit www.krysthla.co.uk

Both Krysthla and Raging Speedhorn were making their return to Bloodstock after playing in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

Raging Speedhorn were playing before headliners Grand Magnus.

Drummer Gordon Morison said: “It was amazing, one of the best shows we’ve done it a long time.

“The crowd was up for it and we really wanted to give them a good time.

“It’s the second time we’ve played Bloodstock and we all love it.

“It’s just the right size and everyone is up for a good time – it’s definitely one of the best UK festivals around.”

Since forming in Corby in 1998, Raging Speedhorn have released five albums, their most recent being 2016’s Lost Ritual.

Despite disbanding in 2008, they reformed in February 2014.

Last year, they celebrated their 20th anniversary bringing together their original line-up for a one-off sold out gig at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Morison added: “We’ve got a few more shows this year but we’re gearing up for next year getting plans into place and putting the finishing touches to the new record.

“It’s looking like it’ll be out next year now.”

For more details, visit fb.com/ragingspeedhorn.