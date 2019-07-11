Northamptonshire children urged to ditch screens for books this summer with reading challenge

Children in Northamptonshire are encouraged to ditch the screens and read this summer with a fun challenge inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Northamptonshire Libraries’ annual summer reading challenge sees kids team up with futuristic family, the Rockets, for an exciting space mission as they track down books nabbed by a mischievous band of aliens.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, deputy leader and county council cabinet member with responsibility for libraries, said: “This summer, children are invited to ditch screen time and swap smartphones and computers for reading books.

“Research shows reading in children can ‘dip’ over the summer months without access to books and encouragement to read for pleasure.

“It’s free to take part and I would encourage families of Northamptonshire to sign up and discover the books of this year’s summer reading challenge – all available to them at their local library.

“Children will get hooked on reading the books, as well as collecting stickers for each one they complete!"

The challenge invites children aged four to 11 to read six books over the summer holidays, starting on launches Saturday (July 13).

As children read library books for the challenge, they will receive special stickers, some with mysterious smells.

By adding these stickers to their collectable mission folders, young readers will help the Rockets solve clues, dodge asteroids and discover the missing books.

There will also be a series of events and activity sessions taking place at libraries across the county as part of the Summer Reading Challenge.

The summer reading challenge is produced nationally by The Reading Agency and delivered by libraries.

It runs until Saturday, September 7, and any interested children can sign up at any library in Northamptonshire.

Find out more about the challenge at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/src