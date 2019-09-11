Northampton rock greats Bauhaus announce show

Influential Northampton goth post punks Bauhaus have announced their first gig together in more than a decade.

The original line-up of singer Peter Murphy, guitarist Danial Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins and bassist David J will play the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles in November.

Formed in Northampton in the late 1970s, the band were pioneers of the gothic rock genre.

They released four albums between 1980 and 1983 with a fifth following in 2008.

All were reissued last year on limited edition coloured vinyl.

In 2018, Peter Murphy and David J also played two sold out nights at the Roadmender in Northampton at which they played their debut In The Flat Field in its entirety as well as other Bauhaus classics.

Currently, there is no indication of whether the LA gig in November is anything more than a one-off gig or if more shows will follow.

Singer Murphy has recently made a ‘full recovery’ after suffering a heart attack in New York.

For more details, visit www.instagram/petermurphyofficial