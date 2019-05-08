Northampton-raised band Phantom Isle talk positivity and adversity as they release new single

Dreampop five-piece Phantom Isle have released their new single Four Walls.

The track has all the hallmarks of the band's punchy, yet atmospheric Kevin Parker-esque sound, with a stadium chorus.

The band reunited with producer Michael Smith for the track who was also at the helm for their previous record Focus.

Phantom Isle comprise singer and guitarist Peter Marchant, keyboard player Matt Marchant, keyboard and sequencers Joshua Pullen, bassist Johnny Longland and drummer Sam Thorne.

Raised in Northampton but now based in London, siblings and childhood friends Phantom Isle are already beginning to generate buzz in the capital - slathered in sun-drenched guitars, soaring vocals and spaced out synths reminiscent of Tame Impala, Mac Demarco and Mild High Club, with stadium choruses that wouldn't sound out of place coming from the likes of Brandon Flowers or Brett Anderson.

Speaking about the song, brothers Peter and Matt Marchant said: “There’s nothing we’d rather be doing than music for sure, but it’s a difficult path to success as any artist will tell you and this song is about some of those sacrifices that people make for their art and the impact that this can sometimes have on their lives."

Matt was diagnosed with a brain tumour in February last year.

Speaking about the lyrics to the new single Matt and his brother said: “The lyrics were inspired by that originally, but have had a new meaning and poignancy for us as Matt bravely continues to live with his illness; the way it tries to limit you is like the walls are closing in.”

Matt added: “This bass part that I wrote and knew top to bottom literally disappeared out of my memory, so it was a case of completely relearning it in the run up to recording the song, while I was still having treatment.”

Peter added: “The track is moody, but is a positive symbol of how amazingly Matt and this whole band have been able carry on in the face of difficult times - to say we're proud of it would be a huge understatement.”

Four Walls is available to stream on Spotify and all other major platforms now.

Phantom Isle will headline Paper Dress Vintage in London on June 14 and will also be playing the New Boots stage of the Northampton Music Festival this summer.

For more details visit www.phantomisle.com