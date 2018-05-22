New date for Jason Manford in Northampton

Such has been the demand for tickets at Jason Manford’s gig in Northampton later this week that another date has been arranged for next year.

Jason Manford will be returning to the Royal & Derngate on Wednesday February 6 next year with the gig on Thursday May 24 virtually sold out.

Entitled Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of material about Jason growing up working class then finding, over the years, that part of him has become middle class – causing much confusion. Delivered with Jason’s amiable charm and captivating wit, this is a show not to be missed.

Jason said: “I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit.”

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

