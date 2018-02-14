Musicality in the menopause in Wellingborough

What causes women of a certain age to suffer cold sweats, hot flushes, hormones to rage like tsunamis and mood swings that make them as predictable as the British weather?

No, it’s not watching David Beckham train- it’s the menopause.

But rather than complain about it, why not turn this change-of- life experience into a fun filled night at the theatre, complete with great songs, rewritten to perfectly capture the mood. Menopause the Musical returns to the area when it visits The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough on Thursday February 28.

Three of Britain’s best-loved stars, EastEnders’ Cheryl Fergison, original girl power group legend Maureen Nolan and Casualty’s Rebecca Wheatley are now starring in Menopause The Musical, which comes to Wellingborough at the end of the month.

Cheryl, who returns to the show said: “This show simply had to be made.

“It tells you it’s ok to talk about the subject and I’m delighted because I’m going through the menopause myself at the moment.

“You see, until you do you have no idea it’s such a big thing.

“Suddenly I’m sprouting a moustache. I could do Movember.

“I’ve never been one for creams, but I’m looking at them now and thinking ‘Is this going to make me firmer?

“‘Is this going to take my beard off?’”

For more details or tickets visit www.castletheatre.co.uk