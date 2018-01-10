Westlife's Shane returns for Northampton date

Following his hugely successful Love Always tour in autumn last year, Shane Filan will return to Royal & Derngate on May 6.

The former Westlife man released his latest album of the same name in August and last performed in Northampton in October.

He said: “I stood on the stage in Northampton and promised I would return.

“Northampton has such an amazing crowd, I just had to perform here again. In fact, the whole tour went so well I thought I would love to take it back out. It was such fun and the fans have taken Love Always to their hearts.

"I may be adding a few surprises into the mix to make this leg a little different – so watch out.”

Shane cemented his position as one of the UK’s most popular male solo artists, following phenomenal success with Westlife. Tickets are on sale now and cost from £27.50 before booking fees.

www.shanefilan.com