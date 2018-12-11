Wellingborough choir to be joined by pupils for Christmas concert

The Wellingborough Orpheus Choir will be joined by Park Junior School's choir for their afternoon Christmas concert this weekend.

The programme will feature a Hollywood Christmas medley and old favourites including Winter Wonderland, Sleigh Ride, Frosty the Snowman and White Christmas.

There will be opportunities for the audience to join in with traditional carols.

The event is at the United Reformed Church, High Street, Wellingborough, on Saturday, December 15.

The performance starts at 3pm. Tickets cost £5 and include refreshments. Admission is free for students and accompanied children.

To book, call Maureen Williams on 01604 870318, or email maureen@thejetty.eclipse.co.uk. For more details, visit www.orpheuschoir.info