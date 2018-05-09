University’s chamber choir chosen for Northampton Music Festival curtain raiser

Students from the University of Northampton will be opening the main stage of this year’s Northampton Music Festival.

The university’s Chamber Choir will grace the stage in the Market Square at 9pm on Saturday, June 16.

The performance, will be the official curtain raiser for the event, whetting festival goers’ appetites for the main programme of music the following day.

Choir member Nicole Drury said: “It’s really exciting to be opening Northampton Music Festival with our version of Mozart’s Requiem.

“It may well be the biggest chamber choir performance we have ever done and everybody is looking forward to stepping onto the main stage.”

The choir will warm up for their festival appearance when they perform at the Unversity’s Degree Show, on Friday, June 8.

Northampton Music Festival is organised by Northampton Music 365 – a not for profit, community group, in partnership with a range of local organisations.

Now in its 11th year, the festival will see 500 musicians put on 50 performances across five stages in the town.

The Students’ Union’s new town-centre nightclub, The Platform, will be one of the venues taking part in the festival.

Organisers will be releasing more details of the festival in the coming weeks.

Visit www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk for more details.