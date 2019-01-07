Ultimate Elvis tribute act heads to Northampton

Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute artist, Lee Memphis King, brings his One Night Of Elvis show to Royal & Derngate on Friday.

Over the last 10 years Lee has toured his One Night of Elvis theatre production, won numerous accolades and sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and beyond.

This latest production is dedicated to the Vegas Years from 1969 to 1977, when Elvis was performing in Sin City and touring throughout the US and Canada.

With authentic costumes worn throughout, Lee will be accompanied by an orchestra of world class musicians and backing vocalists.

To many fans of Elvis, this show is one of the only ways to enjoy the music of one of the greatest and most celebrated acts in the world.

One Night Of Elvis is at the Northampton venue on Friday, January 11, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £27 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

A booking charge of £3 applies for all transactions of £15 and over.

It does not apply to group bookings, members of the venue’s Friends scheme or disabled bookings.

Fees are per-transaction, not per-ticket.