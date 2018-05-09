Twisted Wheel get rolling again with Corby date

Oldham’s Twisted Wheel are back on the road and bring their Snakes and Ladders tour to Corby on May 12.

Originally forming in 2007, the band released their debut in 2009, going onto support the likes of Oasis, Kasabian and Paul Weller.

Constant touring across the UK, Europe and Japan led to a solid fanbase despite the dramatic trajectory of its frontman Jonny Brown.

Twisted Wheel rocked and rolled, were smashed up, fell off the wagon, run solo and were kicked to the kerb. However, they're now back on their groove and getting back to business. The line up now comprises Adam Clarke, guitarist Richard Allsopp, bassist Harry Lavin and singer and guitarist Brown. The quartet have been busy recording material for a new album which is due out this autumn.

Support at The Old White Hart is by The Jangles and Skirt. Doors 7.30pm. Tickets £8.