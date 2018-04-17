Treats galore for classical fans as Brixworth Music Festival returns

The Brixworth Music Festival returns this Friday with performances throughout next week at All Saints Church in the village.

There will be a range of music including Renaissance era choral, string quartets and contemporary works.

It will include performances from Russian born pianist Oksana King, the Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band, Fiori Musicali, soprano Chloe Wilson-Thomas, baritone Gwion Thomas, singer songwriter Juliet Lawson, mezzo soprano Kay Soteriou, presenter and script writer David Saint, The John Clare Wind Quintet, Vivienne Olive, Stuart Cooper, Tedesca Quartet, the Brixworth Singers and Sarah Small.

A festival pass for all performances excluding Fiori Musicali on Sunday, April 22, costs £27.50. Admission to individual shows is also available. For full details and to book tickets visit:

brixworthmusicfestival.co.uk