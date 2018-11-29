Trail Of Dead to play seminal Madonna album at Esquires

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead will be playing their seminal debut album Madonna at Esquires as part of a UK tour next year.

The band is heading to the UK to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the record and headline the Bedford venue on Saturday, February 9.

They will be playing the record as well as a host of songs from their eight other studio albums.

Tickets are on sale now and £20 in advance before fees via Seetickets.

This is a 14+ show, but under 16s need to be accompanied by an adult.

