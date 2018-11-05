The Spice Girls are playing in Coventry - here's how to get tickets

Two decades after the Spice Girls revolutionised the '90s pop landscape, Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri are back together, on tour, and will play in the region next June.

The era-defining, history-making, best-selling female group of all time are bringing girl power back in full force as they reunite on stage for the first time since the London 2012 Olympics.

Their UK tour next summer includes a gig at the Ricoh Stadium in Coventry.

After their 1996 debut single Wannabe topped the charts in 37 countries, Spice Girls' debut album Spice went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female group.

The girls have gone on to sell more than 85 million records, releasing three studio albums and 13 singles and winning a host of awards including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

Because of her business commitments Victoria won’t be joining the girls on tour, but says she will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in "preserving their unique legacy".

Speaking about next year’s tour, Spice Girls said: “We are beyond excited to be reuniting next year for a stadium tour.

“Bringing girl power and our message of friendship and love back to the stage feels more relevant than ever. We hope everyone can join us for one big Spice Girls party.”

Justine Hewitt, Head of Operations at the Ricoh Arena, said: “We are thrilled that the Spice Girls have chosen the Ricoh as one of only six venues in the UK for their new tour and it is sure to be another truly memorable night in front of a massive crowd. They are a truly iconic act and it is great they will be spicing up our life!”

Spice Girls headline The Ricoh Stadium in Coventry on Monday, June 3. Support will be by Jess Glynne.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, November 10 at 10.30am.

There will be no pre-sales, with tickets available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com

Twickets is the official ticket resale partner.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/spicegirls, www.instagram.com/spicegirls, www.twitter.com/spicegirls

* Here's what the Spice Girls had to say:

“It’s time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can’t wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation! Love you all!” - Emma

“I’ve said it sooo many times I’m beside myself it’s actually happening yipppeeee. I’m now properly screaming it from every rooftop - me and my girls will see you all on stage!!” - Mel B

"Reminiscing with the girls about how much fun we had, made me feel like it was the right time to do it all over again!" - Melanie C

"I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome! Hold tight it's gonna be fun xx" - Geri

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!” - Victoria