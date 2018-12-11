Still time for bands to apply for Shambala festival

Bands interested in playing at next year's Shambala Festival have until January to get their applications submitted.

The annual festival returns to its Northamptonshire home from August 22 to August 25 next year.

Shambala always features a diverse range of acts from across the world - from Nigerian afrobeat to foot-stomping blues, classic roots reggae to Latin, hip hop, folk and the odd foray into metal.

Organisers are accepting applications, which can be made via the festival's website, until January 11.

Applications are also open for speakers, art and creativity projects, dance workshops, poetry and spoken word performances, workshops, craft ideas, permaculture workshops, theatre, food traders, non-food traders, music and voice workshops healers and therapists.

Closing dates vary for each category with full details available online.

More than half of adult tickets were sold for the festival within 24 hours of going on sale earlier this year.

Last month, organisers revealed La Bonne Crepe as the winners of this year’s festival Inspiration Trader Award.

Standard adult tickets for Shambala cost £199 before fees.

Concession and packages with coach travel are also available.

For full details, visit www.shambalafestival.org