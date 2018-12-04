Steve ‘n’ Seagulls bring Finnish bluegrass songs to Rushden

Finnish bluegrass five-piece Steve ‘N’ Seagulls are headlining the Rushden Athletic Club this month.

The band has been touring the UK with their take on classic rock tracks with an astonishing arsenal of acoustic instruments encompassing almost the whole alphabet starting from accordion, banjo, Cajon, double bass and so forth.

Dressed in overalls, beaver hats and other clodhopper paraphernalia, they look like preposterous stereotypes of your average moonshining, tobacco-chewing American corn-fed rednecks of bygone days.

After releasing their debut Farm Machine in 2015, the band played 175 shows, toured in 20 countries and a dozen US states, made the audiences line-dance at the biggest rock festivals on the planet like Wacken Open Air, Sweden Rock, Summer Breeze, Rencontres Trans Musicales, Qstock, Nummirock and more.

Their second album, Brothers In Farms, featured the first original Steve ’N’ Seagulls song among its 13 tracks and it conquered the number one position on the BillBoard Bluegrass Albums chart in January of 2016.

On their third outing, Grainsville, the Gulls’ musical evolution got more risqué with three originals and some new song arrangements.

They headline the Rushden venue on Friday, December 14.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £15 in advance before fees.

For more details, visit fb.com/stevenseagulls