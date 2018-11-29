Squeeze heading to Northampton with their 2019 Difford And Tilbrook Songbook tour

South London legends Squeeze will bring their UK tour The Difford And Tilbrook Songbook to Royal & Derngate next year and tickets go on sale this Friday.

The show will see the band play their extensive list of hits as well as some rare, lesser known gems from their back catalogue and solo careers.

Talking about the tour, Glenn Tilbrook said: “We’ve had something of a renaissance in the last few years and look forward to this continuing.

“We will play a set of songs that are both new, contemporary and as innovative as people have come to expect from us, along with the old beauties.

“I’m also excited to have Heaven 17 with us, what an extraordinary time we will have.”

Squeeze have released two critically acclaimed albums in the past three years, have headlined festival around the UK and sold out their own tours.

Chris Difford added: “I feel excited about the tour.

“It’s a great band full of dedicated, hardworking, passionate people and we have a fabulous catalogue of songs to dip in and out of, so I feel completely blessed.

“I can’t wait to strap on the electric guitar again and sing the songs that got me where I am today.”

Lauded as a song writing duo, Difford and Tilbrook have been compared to Lennon and McCartney since their first release in 1978 – Take Me I’m Yours – which blasted Squeeze into the forefront of the UK music scene.

Following up with hits such as Cool For Cats, Up The Junction, Goodbye Girl, Pulling Mussels From The Shell, Tempted and many more, Squeeze established themselves as an important and vital part of quintessential British music.

These hits also established Difford and Tilbrook as some of the most prolific writers of their time, with both amassing a wealth of melody-rich earworms over the past four decades.

Squeeze headline Royal & Derngate on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Tickets will be available from www.royalandderngate.co.uk