Sleaford Mods to bring Eaton Alive tour to Northampton

Sleaford Mods will return to the Roadmender in April as part of a huge 32-date UK tour.

The electronic post punk duo will play the Northampton venue on Thursday, April 18, and tickets go on sale on Monday.

The band, which comprises Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn, is due to release their new album Eaton Alive in February.

The LP is available to order now and follows last year’s English Tapas.

Sleaford Mods last headlined the Roadmender in 2015.

The tour also includes gigs in Birmingham, Leamington, Leicester, Lincoln and Hitchin.

Tickets will be available via the venue, seetickets.com and gigantic.com

For more information, visit fb.com/sleafordmodsofficial