Slamboree's Kathika joins Discotech night in Northampton

Madame Electrifie’s Discotech is heading back to the Charles Bradlaugh for its first party of 2018 on February 10.

Residents DJs Suspect, OP1, Betti and Madame Electrifie will serving up the best in hip hop, funk, house, breakbeat and drum and bass.

They will be joined by guest vocalist Kathika Rabbit from Slamboree. Kathika started singing with long standing Manchester and Cumbria based club night Monster Monster in 2006 and joined Lostrites in 2008 with now Slamboree drummer Stirzaker.

She joined Slamboree in 2012 and has previously played with Red Eye Hifi and performed live with the likes of Sparkz, Fox, Skittles and Parly B. Slamboree and won Best Live Act, Best Free Track and Best Remix accolades at The Breakspoll International Awards. Their debut album is due out this year.

There is a ‘house party’ theme for the sound, décor and staging. Fancy dress is encouraged. Doors 8pm, tickets £5.