Skindred get ready for Roadmender return

Skindred are back to headline the Roadmender in Northampton next weekend with tickets still available following a recent sell-out show at Esquires in Bedford and a sold out gig this week at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes.

The rock quartet who fuse reggae and dub influences into their sound, released their seventh album Big Tings earlier this year.

The LP followed 2015’s Volume. Skindred are led by Benji Webbe who is joined in the band by guitarist Mikey Demus, bassist Dan Pugsley and drummer Arya Goggin.

This summer they’ve played at festivals including Wacken Open Air, Open Flair and Graspop Metal Meeting. Following the band’s UK tour, Skindred head to mainland Europe for further shows.

They headline the Northampton venue on Friday, December 14. Tickets cost £21.50 before fees.

VIP Upgrade Packages are available which include fast track entry, a VIP laminate, the opportunity to watch the band soundcheck, a meet and greet and photo opportunity, a limited t-shirt, signed poster and early access to general merchandise.

This package costs £59.09 before fees and does not include a general admission gig ticket which must be purchased separately.

VIP tickets are available from MusicGlue.com. General admission tickets are available from the venue.

For more details, visit http://www.skindred.net