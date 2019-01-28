Skids return to Northampton to mark anniversary of classic single

Influential Scottish punk and new wave act Skids are heading back to the Roadmender next week as part of a UK tour marking the 40th anniversary of hit single Into The Valley.

Skids released the LP Burning Cities last year, their first record since 1981’s Joy.

Disbanding soon after its release, the Skids reformed in 2007 for a series of shows and then embarked on another tour in 2017 to mark their 40th anniversary.

Reuniting with founding members Richard Jobson, Bill Simpson and Mike Baillie for the record, Jobson said: “I’m incredibly excited about this album.

“This music is at the heart of everything our band is about - truth, revolution, loud guitars and a refusal to keep quiet as the establishment tries to smother chances for anyone other than its own.”

Jobson, Simpson and Baillie are joined in Skids by Bruce and Jamie Watson.

Burning Cities received critical acclaim and followed their ‘Live In London’ album, which was recorded at the Roundhouse.

Skids formed in 1977 in their home town of Dunfermline, Scotland by Richard Jobson, Stuart Adamson, Bill Simpson and Tom Kellichan.

After releasing an independent single, the band were played by John Peel, supported The Clash and then signed to Virgin Records in 1978.

Their first singles were Sweet Surburbia, The Saints are Coming and Into the Valley - the last of which reached the UK Top Ten in early 1979.

Their seminal debut album Scared to Dance was released in in 1979 and was quickly followed by two chart singles – Masquerade and Working for the Yankee Dollar.

Both singles were taken from the Bill Nelson produced second album Days in Europa.

The album also featured new member Rusty Egan of Rich Kids & Visage fame after the departure of Tom Kellichan.

The band released two more albums, The Absolute Game in 1980 and Joy in 1981 before splitting.

Stuart Adamson went on to have worldwide success with his new band Big Country.

Speaking ahead of 2017’s reunion tour, Jobson said: “Memories fade, but some linger for a reason. The Skids was the definitive part of my early life.

“A brilliant adventure into the world of creativity and adulthood.

“Taking these memories and replanting them into 2017 has not been easy.

“How do you do it? How should it sound? Are we little more than a heritage band?

“These were the questions rattling around my head as I tried to find a way to celebrate the bands 40th anniversary.

“The answers ended up being very simple – don’t over think it, just do it.

“Enjoy every minute of it. Play the songs like it might be the last time. Give it everything. And then there’s the new stuff.

“The beginning of something new rather than the end of something old.”

The Skids headline the Roadmender in Northampton on Friday, February 8.

Tickets cost £25 in advance before fees.