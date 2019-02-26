Silverstone Classic to celebrate Woodstock festival with tributes to iconic acts

The Silverstone Classic will be celebrating 50 years of Woodstock this summer with the music of Jimi Hendrix, Ten Years After, Joe Cocker and many others.

The Classic returns from July 26 to 28 and the organisers have revealed the entertainment which will take place along the racing.

This year, the shows on both Friday and Saturday nights will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary festival.

In what is believed to be the biggest Woodstock golden birthday party outside of North America, all seven bands performing at the Classic will boast strong musical links to the notorious festival in upstate New York that rewrote rock history.

As a founding member of Ten Years After, Leo Lyons was one of the legends who played at Woodstock in August, 1969.

He will be sharing his memories – and TYA’s music with classics including Spoonful and I’m Going Home with his latest blues rock trio, Hundred Seventy Split.

Kenney Jones, originally of the Small Faces and Faces fame, joined The Who after the death of the band’s original drummer, Keith Moon.

He will be at the Classic performing many of The Who’s greatest hits including My Generation and Pinball Wizard with his band The Jones Gang.

This group of individually renowned musicians will top the bill after sunset on the Saturday night.

Are You Experienced? are widely recognised as Europe’s premier Hendrix tribute band and will be keeping Jimi’s extraordinary vibe alive with legendary tunes like Purple Haze and Hey Joe.

Completing the special homage are four more top international tribute bands, Creedence Clearwater Revived, Viva Santana, We Remember Joe Cocker and Patrick Alan’s Everyday People.

Silverstone Classic CEO Nick Wigley said: “We are particularly honoured to have a true Woodstock veteran in Leo Lyons and are now really looking forward to sharing his memories as well as rediscovering so many of the great songs that made Woodstock so revered right around the globe.

“Woodstock was a seminal moment in festival history and we are really proud to have put together such an incredible line-up to mark its 50th anniversary at the Classic.”

The Friday will feature We Remember Joe Cocker, Creedence Clearwater Revived, Hundred Seventy Split and Patrick Alan's Everyday People.

The Sunday will feature Viva Santana, Are You Experienced?, and The Jones Gang.

While the cars are always the stars at the Classic, the live music – included in the standard price of admission – is a huge hit with the thousands of festival-goers, club members and drivers.

Early Bird adult tickets start at £37 admission includes access to both race paddocks, the majority of the funfair rides and family fun activities, dynamic demonstrations, car clinics, trackside grandstands as well as both evenings of live music concerts.

There will also be air balloon glows and pyro air displays at sunset.

For full details, as well as hospitality packages and weekend festival camping, visit www.silverstoneclassic.com