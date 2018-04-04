Shed Seven to play Roadmender warm up gig

Shed Seven will headline the Roadmender in June ahead of the band's biggest headline gig in Manchester the next day.

The York five-piece rose to fame in the 90s and were one of the leading lights of Britpop with two gold albums and 15 Top 40 singles under their belt.

They released their fifth album Instant Pleasures in November year – their first release since 2001’s Truth Be Told.

Instant Pleasures saw enough pre-orders that would have made it a Top 10 chart album every week of 2017.

They celebrated the release with the biggest tour of their career, selling more than 50,000 tickets across the country – and that was before any fans have heard a note of music.

Shed Seven will headline the Roadmender on Thursday, June 28, before playing Sounds of The City at the Castlefield Bowl alongside Reverend & The Makers and The Twang the following day.

Tickets cost £25 before fees and go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 6 via gigsandtour.com / ticketmaster.co.uk / theroadmender.com.