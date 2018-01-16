Rocked Up’s Hootenanny heads to the Speedway

Live music will make its return to Rockingham Speedway this summer when Rocked Up's annual Hootenanny heads to the venue.

The promoters, who put on gigs across Corby, will be bringing a line up of national and local act to three stages at the venue on September 8.

Marc Collins from Rocked Up said: "We decided to approach Rockingham Speedway because of the history of live music there with events like Days Of Thunder events.

"Ever since then there's been a real calling for live music at the track again.

"This is going to be a big step up for us, the biggest event any of us have been involved in, in terms of bands and production and will hopefully really put Corby on the map."

In previous years, Rocked Up's annual event has taken place at The Shire Horse's garden and on the playing fields next to The Hut where about 1,000 attended the event which featured ACODA, Sworn To Oath and Shikari Sound System.

"We've got the outer paddock at Rockingham and the capacity is 5,000 people," explains Collins.

"However, we're aiming for a conservative 1,500 to 2,000 people.

"It will be a multiple stage event. Rocked Up will be on the main stage and YUK who do more indie stuff will be having the second stage.

"We've also the hip hop lads on board and they will be having a stage as well.

"This is the start of a three to five-year plan for us so we want to do really well this year.

"We're going to book a really strong line up and hopefully build on that in future.

"The speedway is really up for it and there is the option to grow in the future."

A launch event will take place on January 26 at The White Hart. The first 100 tickets will go on sale with a few bands playing during the night.

Mr Collins said: "This will give us another opportunity to really shout about what we're doing and we'll be going live with online tickets the following Monday."

Mr Collins, who is working on the event with colleagues James Hanson and Stephen Crook, then hope to start announcing the line up in the coming months.

"We hope to begin naming some of the bands soon but it will be worth the wait.

"We'll have local bands on board as well but we want to come out with some impressive names in the first instance to build some hype around the event."

In April there will be a competition for a local band to open the main stage.

Mr Collins said: "I've been putting on gigs for more than seven years across Corby.

"We've had some big bands come through including Hacktivist, While She Sleeps, Astroid Boys and some other really notable names.

"This event will hopefully open things up to a wider spectrum of people from a wider area.

"We've been working really hard in the town to build up a real community of people and give people somewhere to socialise and build friendships."

Previous bands to play at Rockingham Speedway include The Darkness, Busted, The Sugababes and event 50 Cent.

Super early bird tickets for Rocked Up's Hootenanny will cost £15, early bird tickets £20 and general sale tickets £25. A limited number of after party tickets will be available for an additional £10.

The event will run from midday to 11pm.

For more details, visit @RockedUpHoot on Twitter and www.facebook.com/rockeduphootenanny.