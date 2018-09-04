Rocked Up get ready for Rockingham Hootenanny

Rocked Up’s Hootenanny heads to Rockingham Speedway this weekend for a day of rock, alternative and hip hop.

The Corby promoters have put together one of the best one day festivals you’ll find in the region this summer, with Arcane Roots leading the charge on the Main Stage, Jamie Lenman headlining the YUK Tent and The Peoples Army headlining the Hip Hop Stage.

London rock trio Arcane Roots released their second album Melancholia Hymns last year and last week announced, after 12 years together, their plan to split.

Their headline gig at the Hootenanny will be one of their final shows ahead of a run of gigs in October.

Joining them on the main stage will be InMe, Press To Meco, ACODA, Palm Reader, KOYO, Veins, Wars, Fights and Fires, Sharkteeth Grinder, Haema and The Touch.

YUK stage headliner Jamie Lenman is a former member of the influential post-hardcore trio Reuben.

Despite having a significant cult following and releasing three albums, Reuben didn’t really achieve mainstream success many feel they deserved and they went on an indefinite hiatus over 10 years ago.

Since then, Lenman, who has also worked as an illustrator, has released two solo albums, the most recent been last year’s Devolver.

Joining Lenman will be Bloody Knees, The Scruff, King Purple, Sarpa Salpa, Monarchs, Century City, Skirt, Luna Rosa, The Modern Age and Penelope Tree.

Hip Hop stage headliners The Peoples Army comprise of Logic, DJ Snuff and Amy True.

The collective have sold out gigs across the UK on the back of their drive to educate, politicise and guide fans though music.

They will be joined by Flame Griller, Lloyd Luther, Stanza Divan, Strizzy Strauss, Starboy Sun Sun, Comprehend, The Enablers, The Untouchables, EXP, Flash Peasants, Just Sean, MWM, Cwidzy, Normzilla, Real Jnr, Jamzy Bandicoot and Detrimental.

Besides music, there will also be demonstrations by Adrenaline Alley, market stalls selling food and drink and children’s entertainment.

Rocked Up’s Hootenanny is at Rockingham Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 8.

Tickets cost £25 for adults and £10 for under 16s. It is free for under eights. Parking is free.

The arena gates open at midday with music from 12.30pm.

For more information and a full break down of stage times, visit www.rockedup.co.uk