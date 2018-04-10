Rock with The Cheap Thrills at Northampton pub

Liverpool garage rock quartet The Cheap Thrills are out on tour and headline The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on April 20.

The band released their new single Codependence last month and following their Northampton gig will go on to play Liverpool Sound City and Brighton’s Great Escape.

The band comprise Lewis Pike, Anton Eager,Terry Eaves and Callum Fitzpatrick. Their latest single followed 2017’s Sentimentality and the EP Glare.

Last year the band also received support from Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music, Amazing Radio and BBC Readio Merseyside. Support is by Northampton trio Pieces, who formed following the demise of An Army Of Lights. Joining them will be Citrus, Grace and DJ Alex Novak who will be playing records after the gig until 3am.

Doors open at 7.30pm, advance tickets cost £4.50.