Rock out at Sixfields this weekend

The Sixfields Rock Festival returns this weekend with 18 bands playing alongside funfair attractions, a beer tent, food stalls and camping.

This year’s opening night will be headlined by Foo Fighters tribute act Food Fighters with dirtyjACkDC headlining the Sunday night. Also playing on the Saturday will be Via Dolorosa, Numb, Empyre, Spreading The Disease, Over The Influence, White Coast Rebels, Jonny The Fox, Stormbringer and former Saxon members Graham Oliver and Steve Dawson.

The Sunday will also feature The Hero Dies First, Family Of Noise, Satan’s Empire, Sacrilege, Austin Gold and Motorpace. Saturday headliner dirtyjACkDC, an AC/DC cover band formed in 2015 and have been busy gigging across the country since. They have played the likes of Napton Festival and the Summer Solstice bike rally in Southam. They play music from both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras of the band and are also playing at this year’s Silverstone Moto GP.

The event, organised by Marc Sawer, is now entering its third year and was started following discussions with customers at the King Billy. The Sixfields Rock Festival takes place on July 21 and 22 at Suston Mill, Sixfields. The festival site opens at 11am with music from 12.30pm on both days. Tickets are on sale now and cost £15 or a day ticket or £25 for a weekend. Tickets for under 16s cost £10 per day or £15 for the weekend. Camping is £10 per person. Tickets via: ticketsource.co.uk/date/443949