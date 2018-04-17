Roadmender to rock to the sounds of Stormbringer and Sarpa Salpa

Northants metallers Stormbringer are headlining the Roadmender on Friday April 27 with alternative quartet Sarpa Salpa playing the following night.

Stormbringer released their third album Born A Dying Breed at the end of last year. The album followed 2016’s MMXIII and their 2015 debut Blood & Rust.

Since forming in 2011, the band have played at the Download Festival and on the main stage at Bloodstock Open Air Festival.

They consist of singer Jimi Brown, guitarists Dom Wallace and Jamie Peters, bassist Darren McCullagh and drummer Jon Paul Quantrill. In March, the band revealed they have already started writing their fourth album and expect to head into the studio in November to record it.

Stormbringer will also play the opening night of Hopfest in June in Rushden. Support is by Lilith and the Knight, Over The Influence and We Are Giants. Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £5 in advance or £7 on the door.

On Saturday April 28, Sarpa Salpa return to headline the Roadmender. After relentlessly gigging around the region in recent months and representing Northampton the Mano Musik Festival in Marburg, Germany, Sarpa Salpa have been in the studio recording new material which is expected to be released later this year.

The band last played the Roadmender in November to coincide with the release of their second single, She Never Lies. Joining them will be Century City and Naked Next Door. Tickets cost £6 in advance, doors 7.30pm.

