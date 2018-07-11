Roadmender gets ready for Showaddywaddy gig

Rock and roll revivalists Showaddywaddy are returning to Northampton this weekend to headline the Roadmender.

Since forming in the 1970s, the band have notched up 23 top 40 singles including 10 number five hits including Under The Moon Of Love, When, Yout Got What It Takes and Three Steps to Heaven.

They have also made more than 50 appearances on Top Of The Pops.

Showaddywaddy formed in 1973 in Leicester, merging the groups Choise and Golden Hammers who both performed regularly at the Fosse Way pub.

This resulted in an eight member band with two vocalists, two drummers, two guitarists and two bassists.

The same year, they were asked if they wanted to be on the TV show New Faces, a televised talent contest. They won, but had already signed to Bell Records.

Their first single, Hey Rock and Roll was released in 1974 and reached number two in UK charts.

Showaddywaddywaddy eventually topped the charts with 1976’s Under The Moon of Love.

In 2013, the band celebrated its 40th anniversary and released a new collection of its entire studio back catalogue.

Their latest album Next Chapter was released in 2016.

Showaddywaddy headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, July 14.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £20 in advance before fees.

Tickets are also on sale for Back To The Old Skool, the Fatback Band and Dead Kennedys who all head to the Roadmender’s main stage in the coming weeks.

Back To The Old Skool on Saturday, July 21 will feature sets by Lisa Maffia, the Artful Dodger, Romeo, Oxide Nutrino, DJ Meze Maz and DJ Gary Strife. Doors 9pm and tickets £20 before fees.

Acclaimed disco and soul group The Fatback Band are back in the UK after sell out shows in 2016.

Their rap single King Tim III was released in 1979 with more than 35 albums following. Doors 9pm and tickets £20 before fees.

US punks the Dead Kennedys headline on Thursday, August 9.

One of the first American hardcore bands to impact on the UK scene, the Dead Kennedys released their iconic debut Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables in 1980.

The band has been fronted by singer Ron Greer since 2008.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £30 before fees.

Details about all forthcoming gigs at the venue and tickets are available via www.theroadmender.com.