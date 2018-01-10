Resurgent Blockheads bring many reasons to be cheerful

The Blockheads are back in the region this month to headline MK11 in Milton Keynes.

The band behind Ian Dury’s poetic lyrics, The Blockheads are the legendary outfit responsible for hits including Hit Me with your Rhythm Stick, What A Waste, Reasons to be Cheerful (Part 3) and Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll among many others.

Rarely off the road since Dury’s death in 2000, the band are now fronted by Derek Hussey. The Blockheads have seen a resurgence in their popularity in recent years thanks to 2010’s biopic on Dury, their performance of Spasticus Autisticus at the 2012 Paralympic Opening Ceremony and their latest album Same Horse Different Jockey which was released in 2013.

Joining Hussey are Chaz Jankel, Norman Watt-Roy, John Turnbull, Mick Gallagher, John Roberts, Gilad Atzmon, Terry Edwards and Dave Lewis. MK11 is at Kiln Farm, Keller Close, Milton Keynes. Ticket cost £18 before fees.