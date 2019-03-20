Razorlight and Soul II Soul join British Grand Prix line up at Silverstone

Razorlight and Soul II Soul have been added to the live entertainment line-up at this year’s British Grand Prix.

R&B chart toppers Soul II Soul will perform at the post race party on Sunday and with the previously announced Craig David presents TS5 on Saturday night.

British indie band, Razorlight released to fame in the early 2000s with hits including Golden Touch and America. Their new album Olympus Sleeping was released last year.

With two Grammy Awards and five BRIT nominations Soul II Soul are a much-loved British soul and R&B group.

Their breakthrough single, Keep on Movin’, shone the spotlight on the band, bringing them worldwide acclaim and chart-topping success.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said: “This year’s British Grand Prix promises to be more action packed than ever, with a full line up of top British artists bringing you a weekend festival of live music to complement the world class action on the track.”

The full music line up during the British Grand Prix weekend is free to attend for all Grand Prix ticket holders.

The British Grand Prix takes place from July 12 to 14.

Tickets are on sale at silverstone.co.uk from £50 and weekend tickets from £190.