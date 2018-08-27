Psych-rock favourite Matt Hollywood gears up for Northampton show

Brian Jonestown Massacre founder member Matt Hollywood is heading to The Lab with his band The Bad Feelings on Sunday September 2.

Currently in the middle of a UK tour, the band released a self titled album in May which is available online now.

Infamous psych-rock provocateurs BJM were formed by Hollywood, Anton Newcombe and others at the turn of the 1990s. Hollywood spent two stints in the band, rejoining in 2009 after leaving in 1998.

Hollywood’s songwriting has wandered through multiple genres, the playful experimentation always grounded in a core of earnest emotion, drawing on such diverse influences as Cohen, Hazlewood, Morricone, Gainsbourg, and classic blues and country. Support is by Corby’s King Purple who released the single Stuck In The Rut earlier this year.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £11 before fees.

fb.com/badfeelingsatlanta