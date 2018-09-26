Pender to lead line up at a Sensational 60s show in Wellingborough

Acclaimed touring 60s show The Sensational 60s Experience is back at the Castle Theatre next week.

With a new production for 2018, the show promises a three-hour extravaganza of pure 1960s nostalgia, with six legendary names taking the stage.

Leading the line up is Mike Pender from The Searchers who will be joined by Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeands, The New Amen Corner and The Fourmost.

With more than 50 years of success in the business, Mike Pender is still touring worldwide performing the million selling hits such as Sugar and Spice, Sweets For My Sweet, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, When You Walk In The Room and iconic Needles and Pins.

Chris Farlowe’s hits include classics like Out Of Time, Handbags and Glad Rags, Let The Heartaches Begin, Reach Out I’ll Be There. Throughout the mid-60s Herman’s Hermits proved to be a dominating force worldwide.

Their chart breaking hits include Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, There’s A Kind Of Hush, Henry VIII, Something Is Happening and I’m Into Something Good.

The Swinging Blue Jeans have a history that spans back to the 1960s.

Over the years their hit singles Hippy Hippy Shake, You’re No Good, Good Golly Miss Molly and Don’t Make Me Over have been the bedrock of the band’s memorable live performances.

The New Amen Corner will be keeping audiences entertained with classics such as If Paradise Is Half As Nice and Bend Me Shape Me.

The Fourmost had their roots steeped in the eclectic 1960s Merseybeat boom enjoyed hits such as Hello Little Girl, A Little Loving, I’m In Love, Baby I Need Your Lovin and Girls Girls Girls.

Tickets for the show on Friday, October 5, cost £28 before fees.

Music at the Wellingborough venue is from 7.30pm.

Tickets are also on sale The Clash Revisited who headline the venue on Saturday, October 20.

The show will recreate the legendary 1978 tour by the band. Music is from 7.30pm, tickets cost £22.50 for standing and £23.50 for seated before fees.

The Three Degrees headline the venue on Sunday, October 21, as part of their 50th anniversary tour. The line up features original members Helen Scott and Valerie Holiday. Music is from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25 in advance before booking fees.