Organisers reveal acts playing at annual beer festival in Northampton

The organisers of the annual Northampton Beer Festival have revealed full details of the bands and musicians which will be playing at this year’s event.

The festival returns to Becket’s Park from Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3.

Besides the usual selection of beers and other alcoholic drinks, there will be music on main and acoustic stages.

Music on the Friday is from 5pm with The Keepers kicking off proceedings on the main stage, followed by Hub Cap, Mystic Crew, 2 Tones and headliners Donnybrooke Fair at 9pm.

The following day, Saturday GoGo Loco will open the main stage at 1pm, followed by James Watt and the Avenues, the Cool Jazz Collective, Shed Benders, Deep Sea Mountains, Pure Genius, Trad Arrr, Leburn Maddox and headliners Goldwater at 9pm.

The Sunday will see Moulton 77 Brass Band play on the main stage at 11.30am followed by Just Friends Jazz band, Banter, The Bighead and headliners Yellow Dog Blues Band playing from 4:45pm.

The acoustic stage will see Jono and the Uke Dealers, Kate Paton, The Anti Poet and Jack Wall playing on the Friday.

Scot Walters, Tim Jo Brophy, Velvet Engine and Houses In Motion will play on the Saturday with Poppy Kensitt, Luna Falls and Kennith J Nash playing on the Sunday.

Gates open on the Friday and Saturday from 11am until 11pm and on the Sunday from 11am until 6pm.

Admission is £5 for adults on Friday and Saturday or £4 on the Sunday. Refundable festival glasses are available for £2.

For more information visit bit.ly/Beer18