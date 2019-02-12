Orbison’s hits return to Corby’s Core stage

The spirit of rock ‘n’ roll legend Roy Orbison returns to The Core on Friday.

The spirit of rock ‘n’ roll legend Roy Orbison returns to The Core on Friday.

With Barry Steele at the helm, The Roy Orbison Story is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading vocalists playing homage to the legendary musician.

He has previously stunned audiences across the world with his ability to recreate the vocal talents of the great singer.

This show takes audiences on a musical journey in time, in which he celebrates the musical legacy of Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys.

The show, which has previously been described as ‘true indentikit brilliance’ by The Stage, also features chart busting hits originally performed made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis, Del Shannon and The Spencer Davies Group.

Barry Steele And Friends head to The Core at Corby Cube on Friday, February 15.

Tickets cost £24 before fees. Music is from 7.30pm.

To book, call 01536 470 470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com