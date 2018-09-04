Northants welcomes big names in dance this weekend

The Illusive Festival is back for its fifth year this weekend with a line up boasting some of the best names in dance and drum and bass playing across seven stages.

Leading the line up on the Clock Tower stage are The Skints, David Rodigan and Artful Dodger. They will be joined by acts including The Four Owls, Natty, Pied Piper & MC DT, Krafty Kuts, Mungo’s Hifi, Freestylers, Gypsy Unit, Vandal and MC Xander.

The Illusive Festival is at Deene Park in Corby from Friday, September 7 to Sunday, September 9 There will also be music and performances on the Takeover, Imagination, Urban Mischief, Off The Rails, The Badgers Sett and Performances Deck stages.

Other highlights during the weekend will be the Brighton-born multi award-winning DJ Friction, and DJ Hype - both playing on the Takeover stage, Kai Tracid who has played a central role in the German dance charts since 1997 and producer and DJ Rinkadink who has been releasing music and performing in clubs and festivals around the world since 2002.

The Off The Rails stage will feature sets by D.A.V.E The Drummer, Tuff London, Pyramid and Rico Tubbs. Zion Train, Dub Dynasty and Bryan Gee are among those playing on the Urban Mischief stage with Cut Capers, Jenova Collective and 3 Daft Monkeys among those playing The Badgers Sett.

Weekend tickets which include camping are still available for £119.50. Car parking passes cost £4.50 with camper van and caravan passes available.

illusive-festival.co.uk