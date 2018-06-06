Northants bands team up for tour of the region

Kettering trio Monarchs and Corby’s King Purple kicked off ‘The Royal Tour’ earlier this month and are getting ready for a series of gigs in the region.

They will headline the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on June 8, Esquires in Bedford on June 15, the Roadmender in Northampton on June 22 and The White Hart in Corby on June 29. Progressive indie rockers King Purple comprise singer and guitarist Callum Connachie, bassist Luke Carscadden and drummer Frazer Beattie. They released their latest single Stuck In The Rough last month, which was recorded at RML Studios in Wolverhampton. Monarchs also released their latest single You Got Me last month. Singer and guitarist Sam Amos, bassist James Hayes and drummer Jamie Smith have previously played shows with the likes of The Wytches and Honey Lung. Tickets are on sale now.