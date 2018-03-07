Northants band Raging Speedhorn announce London show with original line-up

Corby sextet Raging Speedhorn have announced that they will be regrouping with their original line up for a one-off reunion show at the Electric Ballroom in London later this year.C

The news comes following on from a successful comeback started in 2014.

Since their reformation, the band have toured nationally and internationally, racking up appearances at every major metal festival in the UK and released the album Lost Ritual in 2016.

The band see this reunion as a celebration of their 20-year career.

Speaking about the reunion, drummer Gordon Morison said: “We’re really happy to announce we will be celebrating 20 years of Raging Speedhorn at the amazing Electric Ballroom with the original band.

“This will never happen again so if you want to see us smash London go get your tickets now."

Returning guitarist Gaz Smith, who left the band in 2008, will be returning with original guitarist Tony Loughlin and bassist Darren Smith. Gaz had this to say on the show: “Starting Raging Speedhorn with the guys 20 years ago changed my life completely.

“It was and still is a huge part of me. I’ve never really been one for going back, as far as playing music goes, but to celebrate the twentieth anniversary with a special, absolutely one-off show was just too fun a thing to turn down. It’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait.”

The band will headline the Electric Ballroom on October 6.

Support is by NOLA legends Crowbar, returning sludge demons Charger and Northants noisemongers Scurge.

Jim Palmer, guitarist for both Charger and Speedhorn’s current line-up, said: “We're excited to be able to bring Charger to this show.

“It's gonna be a mega celebration of times gone by and I for one am looking forward to reliving all those memories for one night.

“We may even have a surprise to reveal for our lineup. Volume over talent!"

Raging Speedhorn recently signed with legendary British label Undergroove Records and a new 7” is due later this year.

The band are currently working on their up to Lost Ritual. Charger are set to release a new record later this year.

Tickets are available via http://myticket.co.uk