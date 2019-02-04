Northampton venue to resound to groundbreaking sounds from Al Lover

LA-based producer Al Lover is bringing his psychedelic and experimental electronic music to The Garibaldi.

Lover released his latest record Existential Everything this month via Stolen Body Records.

The record is an exploration of synthesized kraut, dark ambient and trap.

Al uses a mix of samples, drum machines, live instrumentation, analogue synthesizers and effect processing to draw out elements from the past and connect them to the future.

He has previously remixed work by the likes of Thee Oh Sees and Night Beats and collaborated with the likes of Goat, Anton Newcombe, White Fence and Cairo Liberation Front, all while touring extensively, producing the Elevated Transmissions Podcast and working with Levitation and Desert Daze festivals as their official DJ.

Support is by Northampton’s [sane] with a DJ set by Phil Moore.

All play the Northampton venue on Sunday, February 10.

Music from 8pm, admission is free. https://www.al-lover.com