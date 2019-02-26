Northampton's slowthai back with new single Peace Of Mind

Northampton rapper slowthai has released his new single Peace Of Mind.

Following the punk influenced Doorman which came out last year, slowthai has continued to go from strength to strength - coming fourth in BBC’s coveted Sound of 2019 list last month.

His latest single is another brilliant shift in gear for the rapper – recently dubbed the ‘Prince of Northampton’ by Crack Magazine.

Peace of Mind sees slowthai tackle the idea of what kind of life is out there for people like him with more of the rawness and unflinching honesty that has seen the likes of Annie Mac, Gilles Peterson, Zane Lowe and Benji B all jump on board and YouTube and VEVO pick him as a One To Watch for 2019.

The video for Peace of Mind sees slowthai in a repetitive Groundhog Day style dream sequence, living out a different concept each day.

Having sold out his UK and European tour last September, slowthai is back in the UK with his Brexit Bandit tour in March and April with a number of European festivals throughout the summer including Reading & Leeds, Parklife, Pukkelpop, Longitude and Primavera Sound.

slowthai is due to release his debut album, Nothing Great About Britain, later this year.

Peace Of Mind is out now on Method Records / True Panther and available via all the usual streaming platforms.

Brexit Bandit Tour Dates:

26/03 - SWG3 Warehouse - Glasgow

27/03 - O2 Institute - Birmingham

28/03 - O2 Ritz - Manchester

29/03 - SWX - Bristol

31/03 - Concorde 2 - Brighton

01/04 - York Hall – London

25/05 - Love Saves The Day - Bristol

08/06 - Parklife Festival - Manchester

29/06 - Glastonbury Festival - Somerset

07/07 - Longitude - Dublin, Ireland

12/07 - Lovebox Festival - London

27/07 - Kendal Calling - Lake District

11/08 - Boomtown Fair - Winchester

24/08 - Reading Festival - Reading

25/08 - Lost Village Festival - Lincoln

25/08 - Leeds Festival - Leeds