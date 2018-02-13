Northampton's Ginger Snaps announce UK tour

Ginger Snaps will head out on an 11-date UK tour in April and May.

Fronted by Jay Brook, the eclectic Northampton band combine infections guitar hooks, hip-hop beats and huge pop choruses.

They kick off their tour on Tuesday, April 24, in Glasgow and will play a ‘secret show’ in Northampton on Sunday, April 29.

The tour also includes gigs at Liverpool’s Sound City and Newcastle’s Hit The North festivals.

Ginger Snaps released their latest single Anorak, featuring Vo Williams, last year and have been championed by Huw Stephens who included them on his ‘Alternative Tips’ for 2018 and John Kennedy who picked them as one of his 2018 recommendations on Radio X.

Tickets are now on sale via Livenation.co.uk and Ticketmaster.co.uk