Northampton's Billy Lockett to join Jeff Lynne’s ELO on huge European and UK tour

Billy Lockett will open for symphonic rock legends ELO at arenas across Europe and the UK In September and October.

The singer songwriter from Northampton revealed the news on his social media channels earlier today.

Lockett will join up with Jeff Lynne’s ELO on September 12 in Stockholm for a run of dates across Europe before returning to the UK at the end of the month for multiple dates in some of the UK’s biggest venues.

Commenting on the tour on Facebook, Lockett said: “I remember my dad playing me a vinyl of his favourite band, called Electric Light Orchestra, when I was just six years old.

“I fell in love with their songs immediately and now I’m so proud to announce that Jeff Lynne’s ELO have asked me to support them on their UK and European arena tour.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity and I’m sure my dad would be proper chuffed right now too.”

The tour means Lockett will be rescheduling his own forthcoming London and European shows.

Rearranged dates will be announced in due course. Original tickets will remain valid.

Lockett will play the following dates with ELO.

For more information and to book ticekts, visit https://jefflynneselo.com and https://www.billylockett.com



09/12/2018 Stockholm, Sweden, Ericsson Globe

09/14/2018 Oslo, Norway, Spektrum

09/16/2018 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

09/18/2018 Hamburg, Germany, Barclaycard Arena

09/19/2018 Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

09/21/2018 Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

09/23/2018 Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle

09/25/2018 Mannheim, Germany, Sap Arena

09/27/2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

09/30/2018 Nottingham, UK, Motorpoint Arena

10/03/2018 Glasgow, UK, SSE Hydro

10/05/2018 Manchester, UK, Manchester Arena

10/06/2018 Manchester, UK, Manchester Arena

10/09/2018 Newcastle, UK, Metro Radio Arena

10/10/2018 Birmingham, UK, Arena Birmingham

10/12/2018 Birmingham, UK, Arena Birmingham

10/13/2018 Birmingham, UK, Arena Birmingham

10/15/2018 Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

10/17/2018 London, UK, The O2

10/18/2018 London, UK, The O2

10/20/2018 London, UK, The O2

10/21/2018 London, UK, The O2

10/23/2018 Liverpool, UK, Echo Arena

10/25/2018 Dublin, Ireland, 3arena

10/26/2018 Belfast, Ireland, SSE Arena