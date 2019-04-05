Northampton Music Festival to stay in town centre following sponsorship deal

The Northampton Music Festival will remain in the town centre for the 12th year running – thanks to sponsorship from the Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID).

The festival returns on Sunday, June 16, and will feature six stages of acts from Northampton and across the UK

BID executive Rob Purdie said: “It is fantastic to be able to sponsor and support one of the most significant events on the town centre calendar.

“The BID has been crucial in helping develop the festival over recent years and we have already started working closely with organisers to ensure Northampton Music Festival 2019 is even better than ever. We can’t wait.”

The main stage will be in the Market Square, there will be classical and choral music at All Saints Piazza, The Platform in George Row will feature a line up curated by the University of Northampton and Northampton College during the day and BBC Introducing during the evening.

Abington Street will feature music from the Northampton Ukulele Group and a line up by the Umbrella Fair.

The Guildhall Courtyard will host jazz and NN Contemporary Art Courtyard will host the New Boots stage.

Festival organiser Graham Roberts said: “We are delighted to have Northampton town centre BID on board again as one of our lead festival sponsors in 2019.

“It is through their support we have been able to develop the event over the years and keep it running in the heart of Northampton.

“We’re expecting thousands of people to come along to enjoy a day of music and fun and things are certainly getting exciting now.”

The operators of food and drink businesses who are interested in being part of NMF this year, can email info@northamptonbid.co.uk

For more information, visit www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk