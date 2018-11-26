Northampton Music Festival organisers appeal for bands, volunteers and sponsors

The organisers of the Northampton Music Festival are appealing to bands, volunteers and sponsors to get in touch to be part of next year’s event.

The free festival is due to return on Sunday, June 16, for its 12th year.

Chairman of the Northampton Music Festival, Brian Harding said: “There’s a whole range of support we are after from people and businesses across the town.

“We certainly need sponsors and while we have some already, there are always more opportunities.

“Volunteers are also key to the festival’s success.

“It can be anything from helping on the day to helping with marketing to making inroads into people who want to take part.

“We’re always looking for musicians as well who want to be part of the event.”

Mr Harding said last year they learned how important volunteers were to making the festival a success.

He added: “It makes the whole operation a lot smoother and thankfully some will be returning this year.

“We’re planning on five stages again in the same sort of areas, the Market Square, the Guildhall Courtyard, Abington Street and others.

“Last year the university used The Platform to showcase some of their students and it’ll be part of the festival again this year.

“It might only be November but you have to start early and you have to get as much done as you can now to make it a success.”

The committee which organised NMF are also looking for local venue co-ordinators to liaise with all of the venues taking part and for people to help distribute promotional flyers and posters.

There are also opportunities for stage curators assistants to help book bands to play on the various stages, a stage manager’s assistant, survey monitors, t-shirt sellers and a cleaning up team.

The Northampton Carnival is held the week before the festival, with organisers also keen to recruit a carnival team to promote NMF on the day.

Northampton Music Festival is a non-profit event which aims to promote musicians from across the town, showcasing a range of genres.

It costs £1,000 to sponsor a stage or between £50 and £250 to sponsor a performance.

For more details, email graham@northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk and visit www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk