Northampton date for county metal act

Northants metallers Krysthla are headlining the Roadmender in Northampton on March 16.

The Northampton gig will be providing the band a local warm show up before they head to Europe to play gigs with Obituary and Vader.

Krysthla released their latest album Peace In Our Time in 2017. The album followed their 2015 A War Of Souls And Desires. Both records broke into Amazon’s Top 10 charts.

The band comprise singer Adi Mayes, bassist Carl Davis, guitarists Noel Davis and Neil Hudson and drummer Nicholas Plews. Support is by Ascaris and Ashen Crown. Ascaris released their debut EP in 2014 and are currently working on their debut album. Ashen Crown have a number of self produced demos under their belt and are working on their debut EP and recently released the video for their new single, Fall of Thine Eyes.

Tickets cost £7 in advance before fees or £10 on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm.

fb.com/krysthla