Northampton and MK shows for band influenced by Alan Ginsberg and Nick Cave

Alt-rock trio INK. will headline the Roadmender and Craufurd Arms in May as part of the band’s first UK tour.

Founded in 2017 by Dougie Poynter and Todd Dorigo, the line-up was completed with the addition of drummer Corey Alexander.

INK. draws from a variety of influences ranging from The Rolling Stones, Nick Cave, The National and Nirvana to the writings of Alan Ginsberg, Vladimir Nabokov, Leonard Cohen, and Jack Kerouac.

The band’s debut four track EP Heaven is out now and features the tracks Heaven, Fever, Symphony Woman and Back To The Noise. Dorigo’s voice and intricate guitar work, coupled with the rhythm section of Poynter’s melodic bass lines and Alexander’s epic drum sound, blend their influences into a maelstrom of rock. Tickets cost £8 for each gig.

fb.com/InkBandWasHere