Nile Rodgers and Chic to play Northampton gig

Disco legends Nile Rodgers & Chic will headline Franklin’s Gardens later this summer.

They will headline the Northampton venue on Sunday, June 30, and tickets go on sale next week.

As the co-founder of Chic, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak, sparked the advent of hip-hop with Good Times and won Chic 11 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations.

Other pop anthems include Everybody Dance and I Want Your Love.

His work in the Chic Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross and Madonna have sold more than 300 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide while his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Sigala, Disclosure and Sam Smith reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Tickets go on general sale at 8am on Wednesday, March 6 with a pre-sale on Monday, March 4 at 8am.

Access to pre-sale tickets is available by subscribing to the Franklin's Gardens mailing list.

Ticket start from £40 for adults with pitch standing, seating and accessible tickets available.

Paid car parking is also available at the venue.

There are also hospitality packages available via the club – for details, email sales@northamptonsaints.co.uk.

Nile Rodgers & Chic will be the second act performing the ground this summer, following Madness on who headline on Friday, June 28.

You can sign up for the Nile Rodgers ticket pre-sale here: www.franklinsgardens.co.uk/concerts/nile-rodgers