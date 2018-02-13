New acts named for Rockingham's Hootenanny

Rocked Up have announced a host of new names which will play its Hootenanny in September.

The organisers are working with Enabler Promotions and Untouchables Records on the line-up in the hip hop tent.

CompreHend, Endo, James King, Noise, Tunga and Peter Van Crow will be playing the stage alongside previously announced Flame Griller and headliners The Peoples Army featuring Logic, Mic Righteous Official, DJ Snuff and Amy True.

New additions to the YUK Tent include Skirt and Monarchs who will be joining King Purple and Sarpa Salpa. Palm Reader and Wars will be joining InMe and Veins, on the Rocked Up Main Stage.

The Hootenanny festival is taking place at Rockingham Motor Speedway in Corby on September 8. Super Early Bird tickets are available now and cost £15.