Much-hyped West Yorkshire rockers to headline Northampton venue

Marmozets headline the Roadmender next Wednesday as part of a short run of UK dates ahead of a series of festival gigs.

The band released their latest album Knowing What You Know Now in January with the young quintet being heralded as one of the most important bands on the British rock scene.

That reputation has been further boosted by consistent support at BBC Radio 1 from the likes of Daniel P Carter, Annie Mac and Scott Mills.

Marmozets are preparing for their main stage outing at this summer’s Download Festival with this tour which heads to the Northampton venue on May 6.

Marmozets will also be playing The Community Festival with acts including Two Door Cinema Club and The Vaccines, the TRNSMT festival, Kendal Calling and Standon Calling.

Consisting of two sets of siblings, the MacIntyres (Becca, Sam and Josh) and the Bottomleys (Jack and Will), Marmozets built a cult underground following with a series of independently released EPs.

Their reputation exploded after they signed to Roadrunner Records and released their debut album The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets in 2014.

Knowing What You Know Now was recorded with the legendary producer Gil Norton (Foo Fighters, Pixies) and was the band’s most ambitious and accomplished offering to date.

Support is by Brighton four-piece Black Peaks whose latest single Can’t Sleep was debuted on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show as its Rockest Record. The single was the band’s first new material in almost two years.

Following a whirlwind couple of years promoting their debut album Statues, Black Peaks returned to the studio in December with Grammy Award winning producer Adrian Bushby at the helm.

The latest single gives a strong indication of the growth of the band’s sound and is the first with new bass player Dave Larkin.

Speaking about the single, singer Will Gardner said: “The song was written in response to a very difficult time for the band and for myself personally.

“Since writing Statues, our political environment has seen a big shift, and some extremely xenophobic and racist comments and actions have been aired in the media, towards whom a lot of the anger and fire in these lyrics is directed.” Tickets cost £14 before fees. Doors open at 7.30pm.