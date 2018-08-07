More acts added to Rocked Up's Hootenanny festival

The organisers of next month’s Rocked Up Hootenanny have added more acts to the line-up.

New names which will play the main stage include Worcester-based punk-rock quartet Fights And Fires, Corby’s mathcore trio Sharkteeth Grinder, HAEMA – who blend industrial metal and catchy nu metal hooks and Road to the Hootenanny competition winners The Touch.

Additions to the YUK Tent include Northampton’s Century City, Corby’s The Modern Age and the Penelope Tree who will be kicking off the bill in the tent.

The main stage will be headlined by Arcane Roots, with other acts including InMe, Press To MECO, ACODA, Palm Reader, KOYO, Veins and Wars. The YUK Tent will headlined by Jamie Lenman with sets by Bloody Knees, The Scruff, King Purple, Sarpa Salpa, Monarchs, Skit and Luna Rosa.

The Hip Hop stage will be headlined by The Peoples Arms featuring Logic, Mic Righteous, DJ Snuff and Amy True. Other acts performing include Flame Griller, Lloyd Luther, Stanza Divan, Strizzy Strauss, Starboy Sun Sun, Comprehend, The Enablers, The Untouchables, Exp, Flash Peasants, Just Sean, WMW, Cwidzy, Normzilla, Real Jnr, Jammy Bandicoot and Detrimental. There will also be skate demonstrations by Adrenaline Ally, stalls and entertainment.

The Hootenanny is at Rockingham Motor Speedway on September 8. Tickets cost £25 for adults and £10 for under 16s., free for under eights. Parking is free.